Over 6,000 Uttar Pradesh Workers In Israel Safe, State Government In Constant Touch

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: More than 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh currently in Israel are safe despite the ongoing tensions, the state government said on Sunday. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials are maintaining regular contact with Indian authorities in Israel and closely monitoring the situation.

Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment, Dr Shanmuga Sundaram is in continuous touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to track the condition of Indian workers, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh. According to information received from the embassy, all Indian workers in the country are safe and there has been no report of any emergency or major threat so far.

Officials said Dr Sundaram has been in regular communication with India’s Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, to receive updates on the workers. In interactions held on March 11, 17 and 28, the ambassador conveyed that all Indian workers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, are safe.

While there is a general atmosphere of concern due to the prevailing situation, no worker has made any significant request to return to India so far. The embassy remains in constant touch with workers and is addressing their needs.

Normal conditions for workers

The ambassador also informed that some workers from Uttar Pradesh recently hosted visiting journalists from India, indicating that conditions remain stable and workers are continuing with their routine lives.

First Secretary at the Indian Embassy, Dr Garima Tejashwar, also confirmed that all workers from Uttar Pradesh are safe and no untoward incident has been reported. She said some Indian nationals, mainly traders and students, have returned voluntarily via Jordan with assistance from the embassy. Similar arrangements can be made for workers if they choose to return.

The embassy’s control room has not received any distress calls so far, and workers are adhering to local safety guidelines.

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Government monitoring situation closely

The Uttar Pradesh government is closely monitoring developments under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Officials said the priority is to ensure the safety of all workers from the state and to provide assistance whenever required.

The government has also conveyed to workers that it stands with them and will facilitate their return if they wish to come back.

Authorities said a call centre operated by Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority is active to assist foreign workers, including Indians, in multiple languages. Despite occasional missile attacks in the region, officials maintained that the situation for Indian workers, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, remains stable.

Both the state government and the Indian Embassy are maintaining vigilance to ensure swift action in case of any emergency.