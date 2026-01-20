Uttar Pradesh Delegation Engages Global Investors In Finance, Pharma, GCCs & Renewables At Davos WEF, Highlights Women-Led Growth

File Image |

Davos (Switzerland): The Uttar Pradesh delegation held productive meetings with investors from the finance, pharmaceuticals, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) sectors at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The investors acknowledged the state's investment ecosystem during these interactions, according to Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation agency of the government of Uttar Pradesh, in a post on X.

Suresh Kumar Khanna, the Minister for Finance & Parliamentary Affairs of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, thanked the participants and shared the positive experiences of existing investors within the state. "The Hon'ble Finance Minister thanked participants, shared positive experiences of existing investors, and invited prospective investors to explore opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting robust infrastructure and sector-specific policies," the post said.

On women empowerment, Deepak Kumar, IIDC, highlighted "the strong presence of women-led Self-Help Groups, especially in agriculture and dairy. Discussions on real estate reflected a vibrant outlook, supported by affordable housing policies and access to low-cost finance." Adding to the focus on inclusive growth, Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Amit Singh emphasised increased women's participation and specific incentives provided by the state.

He emphasised "increased women participation, 1% lower stamp duty for women, and initiatives like Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi, underscoring UP's commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth." The state's policy framework was further detailed by the CEO of Invest UP, Vijay Kiran Anand, where he "Presented Uttar Pradesh's Textile, Pharmaceutical and GCC policies, followed by UPNEDA outlining the renewable energy framework covering bioenergy, solar power and Green Hydrogen," the post said.

The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos is expected to see record levels of government participation, with around 400 top political leaders, including nearly 65 heads of state and government and six leaders from the G7, taking part.

