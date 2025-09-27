Uttar Pradesh Committed To Providing Full Support To Investors: Minister Of MSMEs, Rakesh Sachan

File Image |

Noida: Uttar Pradesh holds immense investment potential and the state government is committed to providing full support to investors, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rakesh Sachan said on Friday.

He was at the ongoing Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), 2025 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and made these remarks while addressing the India-Russia Business Dialogue on the second day of the event.Welcoming Russian officials and business leaders, Sachan emphasised that the dialogue would elevate the business relations between the two countries to new heights.

He noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly progressing towards becoming a developed country, while under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh continues to set new records of development."The India-Russia cooperation has evolved from supporting India's industrialisation in earlier decades to today's strategic partnership encompassing defence, energy, space and multiple other sectors," Sachan said.

He pointed out that this partnership has strengthened in recent years, with the trade between the two countries reaching unprecedented levels. India aims to increase its trade with Russia to USD 30 billion by 2025, a goal Sachan expressed confidence would be achieved.Referring to the inauguration of the UPITS, the minister noted that Modi had specifically emphasised the importance of the MSME sector.

Uttar Pradesh hosts the largest number of MSME units in India -- around 90 lakh -- employing approximately 15 per cent of the state's population. Schemes like "One District, One Product" have enabled local artisans and entrepreneurs to access international markets.Highlighting the state's potential, Sachan said, "With a population exceeding 25 crore, Uttar Pradesh represents a vast and sustainable market for investors. Industries here thrive both at the production and consumption levels." He urged Russian partners to contribute to the state's industrial growth through advanced technology.

Describing the trade show's significance, Sachan said, "The UPITS is not merely an exhibition, it is an initiative to connect the nation's and the state's development to new horizons." He expressed confidence that the event would further strengthen India-Russia business ties, while creating new investment and employment opportunities.

Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, Alok Kumar inaugurated the India-Russia Business Dialogue at the UPITS. The session was moderated by Zlata Antyusheva, Deputy Head of the Economic Department of Russia, with a welcome address delivered by Deputy Trade Commissioner Evgeny Zhenchenko.Antyusheva expressed confidence that the bilateral business relations would continue to deepen.

