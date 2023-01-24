Utkarsh Small Finance Bank launches 25 more banking outlets across the country | Image: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Representative)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, announced the launch of 25 branches coinciding with its 6th anniversary celebrations, via a press release.

With this, the bank offers its financial services through a network of 819 banking outlets in the country spread across 25 states and union territories.

The launch of these banking outlets in the country is aligned with the bank’s strategy to extend its reach and thereby offer an entire gamut of financial services to customers in new and existing geographies.

This includes savings & current accounts, fixed & recurring deposits, loans, credit, insurance products and investment products to customers across the bank’s network.

USFBL provides micro-banking loans for business development services to the underprivileged or low-income individuals or groups who have limited access to financial service through Joint Liability Group (JLG) model of group lending.

The JLG model of group lending involves peer-guarantee loan model, which enables individuals to take loans without having to provide collateral or security on an individual basis.

The bank, in addition, offers wholesale lending, micro, small and medium enterprises loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicles and construction equipment loans and gold loans products to its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, said, "This step will significantly improve the access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of the respective regions that the Bank has to offer."

