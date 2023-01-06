UTI Mutual fund allots 501 equity shares to employees as stock options | Twitter

UTI Mutual Fund on Friday, through an exchange filing, announced their allotment of 501 equity shares for Rs 10 each, under the UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007. The shares, worth Rs 5,010 were approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited.

Post this allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 1,26,96,65,860 from an earlier Rs 1,26,96,60,850.

The company said in its exchange filing that "the new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital."

On Friday, the shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited closed at Rs 821.05, down by 2.46 per cent.