Paytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares for Rs 554.52 each

Paytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares on NSE for Rs 554.52 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Paytm on Friday announced that it bought 9,32,646 equity shares from NSE for Rs 554.52 each through an exchange filing.

The company has bought back a total of 32,84,646 shares until January 6, 2023.

On Thursday the company bought back 3,92,000 shares for Rs 538.58.

Paytm parent company on Thursday was dropped from the list of large-cap stocks to the mid-cap category, along with Piramal Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Gland Pharma, Muthoot, and Mphasis. SEBI updates these lists every six months on the basis of their six-month market cap average.

On Friday, the shares of Paytm closed at Rs 555, up by 2.49 per cent.