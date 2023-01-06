e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares for Rs 554.52 each

Paytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares for Rs 554.52 each

The company has bought back a total of 32,84,646 shares until January 6, 2023.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares on NSE for Rs 554.52 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Paytm on Friday announced that it bought 9,32,646 equity shares from NSE for Rs 554.52 each through an exchange filing.

The company has bought back a total of 32,84,646 shares until January 6, 2023.

On Thursday the company bought back 3,92,000 shares for Rs 538.58.

Read Also
Infosys buyback: India's IT major has bought back 3,12,92,000 so far
article-image

Paytm parent company on Thursday was dropped from the list of large-cap stocks to the mid-cap category, along with Piramal Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Gland Pharma, Muthoot, and Mphasis. SEBI updates these lists every six months on the basis of their six-month market cap average.

On Friday, the shares of Paytm closed at Rs 555, up by 2.49 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

You can now update your KYC at home: RBI

You can now update your KYC at home: RBI

Twitter hacked, over 200 million Twitter users email addresses leaked: Report

Twitter hacked, over 200 million Twitter users email addresses leaked: Report

UTI Mutual fund allots 501 equity shares to employees as stock options

UTI Mutual fund allots 501 equity shares to employees as stock options

Paytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares for Rs 554.52 each

Paytm buys back 9.32 lakh shares for Rs 554.52 each

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says all central banks can't follow the same policies

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says all central banks can't follow the same policies