UTI AMC Appoints Anurag Mittal As Head Of Fixed Income | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC), one of India’s largest investment managers, has announced elevation of Anurag Mittal as Head of Fixed Income with effect from October 1, 2023.

Anurag joined UTI AMC in 2021 as Deputy Head of Fixed Income and has been managing key flagship funds for the Company.

Regarding the elevation, Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, UTI AMC said “We are pleased to announce Anurag’s elevation as Head of Fixed Income at UTI AMC. The leadership of Anurag and his proven expertise in research and Fixed Income fund management will strengthen the Fixed Income team of UTI AMC further, as we remain committed to helping investors achieve their financial goals.”

Vetri Subramaniam, CIO said, "We are delighted and confident that Anurag’s step up to lead our investment strategy in fixed income and his expertise will further extend our capabilities to deliver value to our clients. We look forward to his innovative strategies and analytical acumen to create consistent long-term value for our investors."

Anurag has an experience of close to two decades in the Fund Management, Dealing and Research. Prior to joining UTI AMC, he was Senior Fund Manager at IDFC Asset Management Company Private Limited and managed key IDFC debt mutual fund schemes. Prior to this, he was associated with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited as Senior Manager – Investments and Axis Asset Management Company Limited as Fund Manager – Investments, responsible for Fund Management, Dealing and Research.

He is a Chartered Accountant affiliated with Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and holds a Master Degree in Accounting & Finance with specialization in Finance from London School of Economics.