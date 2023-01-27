e-Paper Get App
The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Transdermal Patch products. The inspection concluded with NIL observations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
USFDA conducts inspection of Zydus Lifesciences' Moraiya facility | Image: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (Representative)
Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that the USFDA conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility located at Moraiya, Ahmedabad from 23rd to 27th January, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Transdermal Patch products. The inspection concluded with NIL observations.

The company disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

