USFDA conducts inspection of Zydus Lifesciences' Moraiya facility | Image: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that the USFDA conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility located at Moraiya, Ahmedabad from 23rd to 27th January, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for Transdermal Patch products. The inspection concluded with NIL observations.

The company disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

