USAID partners with local governments and private sector to launch 90+ mobile units

USAID India has partnered with local governments and the private sector to launch 90+ mobile units to drive COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst rural communities.

The mobile units will move from village to village, with a target to deliver more than 7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next three months.

This initiative harnesses the innovation of the private sector to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, leveraging more than Rs. 10 crore for the mobile vaccination units in collaboration with GiveIndia, 3M India, and Franklin Templeton.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:54 PM IST