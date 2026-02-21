 US Trade Deficit Widens To $70.3 Billion In December; India Goods Gap Hits $58.2 Billion In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Trade Deficit Widens To $70.3 Billion In December; India Goods Gap Hits $58.2 Billion In 2025

US Trade Deficit Widens To $70.3 Billion In December; India Goods Gap Hits $58.2 Billion In 2025

The US trade deficit widened to $70.3 billion in December from $53 billion in November, driven by a sharp rise in goods imports. The 2025 overall deficit stood at $901.5 billion. The US goods deficit with India reached $58.2 billion for the year, placing India among America’s larger bilateral trade gaps amid expanding economic ties.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X/@narendramodi

Washington: The US trade deficit widened sharply in December, capping a year in which America’s goods gap with India reached $58.2 billion.

The goods and services deficit rose to $70.3 billion in December, up from $53.0 billion in November, revised, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said this week.

Exports fell 1.7 per cent to $287.3 billion. Imports climbed 3.6 per cent to $357.6 billion.

The widening gap was driven by goods. The goods deficit increased $15.7 billion to $99.3 billion. The services surplus narrowed $1.6 billion to $29.0 billion.

FPJ Shorts
Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Bhiwandi Court Today In 2014 Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Bhiwandi Court Today In 2014 Defamation Case
Gianluca Prestianni Denies Racist Remark, Admits To Anti-Gay Slur At Vinicius Junior During Real Madrid vs Benfica Clash; Claims Report
Gianluca Prestianni Denies Racist Remark, Admits To Anti-Gay Slur At Vinicius Junior During Real Madrid vs Benfica Clash; Claims Report
Key Takeaways: US President Donald Trump Expands Tariff Strategy, Attacks Supreme Court After Legal Blow
Key Takeaways: US President Donald Trump Expands Tariff Strategy, Attacks Supreme Court After Legal Blow
Mumbai Crime Branch Issues LOC Against Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Harry Boxer For Threatening Actor Ranveer Singh
Mumbai Crime Branch Issues LOC Against Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Harry Boxer For Threatening Actor Ranveer Singh

In December alone, the US goods deficit with India was $5.2 billion.

Read Also
Donald Trump Slams US Supreme Court After Tariff Ruling, Says He Is ‘Absolutely Ashamed’ Of...
article-image

For the full year 2025, the overall goods and services deficit stood at $901.5 billion, down slightly from $903.5 billion in 2024. Exports rose $199.8 billion to $3,432.3 billion. Imports increased $197.8 billion to $4,333.8 billion.

The goods deficit widened $25.5 billion to $1,240.9 billion in 2025. The services surplus increased $27.6 billion to $339.5 billion.

The United States recorded a goods deficit of $58.2 billion with India in 2025. That placed India among Washington’s larger bilateral trade gaps.

By comparison, the US goods deficit stood at $218.8 billion with the European Union and $202.1 billion with China. It was $196.9 billion with Mexico, $178.2 billion with Vietnam and $146.8 billion with Taiwan.

Exports of goods fell $5.5 billion in December to $180.8 billion. Industrial supplies and materials dropped $8.7 billion. Non-monetary gold fell $7.1 billion.

Read Also
Who Is Neal Katyal, The Indian-Origin Lawyer Who Helped Strike Down Donald Trump's Tariffs?
article-image

Capital goods exports rose $2.5 billion. Semiconductor exports increased $0.9 billion. Consumer goods exports rose $1.8 billion, including a $1.3 billion increase in pharmaceutical preparations.

Imports of goods rose $10.2 billion to $280.2 billion in December. Capital goods imports increased $5.6 billion. Computer accessories rose $3.4 billion. Telecommunications equipment increased $1.3 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials imports rose $7.0 billion. Copper increased $1.5 billion. Crude oil imports rose $1.0 billion. Consumer goods imports fell $3.5 billion.

In real terms, the goods deficit increased $12.5 billion, or 14.8 per cent, to $97.1 billion in December.

Read Also
Key Takeaways: US President Donald Trump Expands Tariff Strategy, Attacks Supreme Court After Legal...
article-image

For India, the figures reflect expanding trade ties with the United States. India has emerged as a key supplier of goods to the US market, even as Washington seeks to diversify supply chains across Asia.

Trade data are closely watched in both capitals. They shape debates over tariffs, manufacturing and strategic economic ties between the world’s two largest democracies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on