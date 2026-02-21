 Donald Trump Slams US Supreme Court After Tariff Ruling, Says He Is ‘Absolutely Ashamed’ Of Justices | VIDEO
Donald Trump Slams US Supreme Court After Tariff Ruling, Says He Is 'Absolutely Ashamed' Of Justices | VIDEO

Supreme Court of the United States struck down sweeping global tariffs imposed by Donald Trump under emergency powers, calling the move illegal. Trump reacted sharply, saying he was “absolutely ashamed” of the justices behind the deeply disappointing decision.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X - @OANN

Washington, Feb 20: The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a stinging loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.

Supreme Court rules against emergency tariff powers

The 6-3 decision centres on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every other country. The high court ruled his use of an emergency powers law to set import duties without Congress was illegal.

Trump told a news conference he's “absolutely ashamed” of justices who voted to strike down his tariffs, calling the decision “deeply disappointing.” His loss before the conservative-majority high court came despite a series of short-term Trump wins that have allowed him to move ahead with key aspects of his broad agenda.

First major test before reshaped court

It's the first major piece of Trump's broad agenda to come squarely before the nation's highest court, which he helped shape with the appointments of three conservative jurists in his first term.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

