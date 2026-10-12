US Senators Cite 2022 Energy Ban To Question Legality Of Trump's Russian Diesel Import Deal

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A bipartisan group of seven US senators has questioned the legality of President Donald Trump's decision to permit diesel imports from Russia, arguing that the move contradicts legislation restricting Russian energy purchases.

The lawmakers said the decision undermined congressional efforts to prevent American money from supporting Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, according to a report by PTI.

Trump announced on Friday that he had reached an agreement with Russia to supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately to the United States and international markets.

The announcement followed a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Senators Cite 2022 Law

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden joined Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and John Curtis in opposing the decision.

They argued that Congress had explicitly prohibited Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent revenues from financing the war in Ukraine.

According to the lawmakers, allowing Russian diesel into the American market conflicts with the restrictions established under that legislation.

The senators also criticised the Trump administration for allegedly failing to consult Congress or provide the statutory justification required for its decision.

They maintained that the restrictions should remain in place until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine and stops threatening North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies.

Trump Faces Pressure To Reverse Decision

The dispute follows congressional passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which the supplied account says authorises extensive sanctions against Moscow.

The legislation also provides for tariffs of up to 100% on Russia's five largest oil and gas trading partners, potentially including India and China.

The senators argued that renewed Russian energy purchases could provide Moscow with additional revenue while the Ukraine conflict continues.

They called on the administration to reverse its decision immediately.

The disagreement highlights tensions between the White House and lawmakers over the direction of American sanctions policy towards Russia.

While Trump has presented the diesel arrangement as a supply agreement, the senators maintain that its legality must be assessed against existing restrictions.

The administration's response to their objections was not included in the available account.