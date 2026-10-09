US Sanctions 2 Mumbai Firms, 5 Indians Over Alleged Iranian Oil Trade

The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against two Mumbai-based companies and five Indian nationals over their alleged involvement in trading Iranian petroleum products.

The action forms part of Washington's campaign to restrict revenue generated through Iran's oil exports and associated shipping networks.

According to the US State Department, SSPL Solutions Private Limited and Samudra Marine Services Private Limited allegedly facilitated imports of petroleum products originating from Iran.

US sanctions Mumbai companies and five Indian nationals

The State Department identified Dhwani Vora and Nisarg Vora as individuals associated with SSPL Solutions.

It also sanctioned Ketan Kochikar, Bhupendrasingh Sahu and Harishyam Hariharan Chundakattil, who were linked to Samudra Marine Services.

The restrictions prohibit specified transactions involving the sanctioned entities and individuals, subject to applicable authorisations.

The measures fall under Washington's wider campaign against Iranian oil revenues, known as Operation Economic Outcast.

The State Department said its latest action covered 10 entities, six individuals and five vessels allegedly connected to Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade.

US authorities claimed that the targeted network had facilitated transactions worth millions of dollars, providing revenue to Tehran.

The department said it was targeting both buyers and sellers involved in Iranian petrochemical transactions.

However, Samudra Marine Services received limited authorisation to wind down certain existing transactions until Oct 23.

The temporary arrangement allows specified business activities to be concluded within the permitted period.

US Treasury targets Iran's shadow fleet and oil revenues

Separately, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 17 entities and vessels allegedly associated with Iran's shadow fleet.

The measures seek to disrupt shipping arrangements used to transport Iranian oil and related products.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would continue targeting networks accused of enabling Iranian petroleum exports.

He maintained that restricting oil revenues remained a priority for the administration's economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

Bessent also warned that individuals and organisations allegedly helping Iran evade sanctions could face further action.

The latest restrictions highlight Washington's continued focus on companies, intermediaries and shipping operators suspected of participating in Iranian oil transactions.

The sanctions could affect commercial dealings involving the designated parties, depending on the applicable restrictions and authorisations.