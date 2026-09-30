India Flags Concerns Over US Russia-Iran Sanctions Law, Warns Of Impact On Bilateral Ties And Energy Markets

India has conveyed concerns to US lawmakers over a newly enacted American sanctions law targeting Russia and Iran, saying the legislation could have consequences for India-US relations and global energy markets.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri raised New Delhi’s concerns regarding the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA) during a meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation headed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast in New Delhi.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said discussions covered bilateral matters, energy security, counter-terrorism, freedom of navigation and other global issues of shared interest.

“Various issues of bilateral nature were discussed at the meeting. Also, the Foreign Secretary conveyed our concerns about the SRIA legislation, as to the kind of implications it would have for bilateral relationships, as well as for the international energy market,” Jaiswal said.

US sanctions law and India’s energy concerns

US President Donald Trump signed SRIA into law on September 18 after the legislation cleared Congress. The law allows Washington to impose additional tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that meet specific conditions related to Russian crude oil and natural gas purchases.

The legislation does not directly identify India or automatically impose higher tariffs on Indian exports. Instead, it requires US authorities to assess which countries meet the criteria and allows the president to modify or waive sanctions under certain conditions.

India’s concerns are linked to its position as a major importer of Russian crude oil. Russia remained India’s largest oil supplier in August, despite a decline in imports during the month.

Balancing ties and energy security

The latest discussions follow a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York, where the two sides also discussed the impact of the new sanctions framework.

India has repeatedly highlighted the importance of securing affordable and reliable energy supplies. The country imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, making global price movements and supply disruptions critical factors for energy security.

The government has maintained that energy sourcing decisions are guided by availability, affordability and national requirements. New Delhi continues to focus on diversifying energy supplies while engaging with international partners on issues affecting global trade and energy flows.