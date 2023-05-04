US President Joe Biden lauds Ajay Banga's selection as World Bank President, Indian Finance Minister congratulates via tweet

US President Joe Biden | File Photo

As India stands out among global economies with resilience against recession and inflation, Ajay Banga has made history as the first Indian-origin man to become World Bank President. The former Mastercard CEO, who has also worked at PepsiCo, was US President Joe Biden's nominee for the position and has won unopposed.

Following Banga's selection by executive directors of the World Bank, Biden has called him a transformative leader, who will bring expertise and innovation to the organisation.

Lauded Banga's track record

Calling Banga's election a critical moment in history, Biden expressed confidence in his ability to steer World Bank towards addressing challenges such as poverty and climate change.

As opposed to Banga, his predecessor David Malpass who was former US President Donald Trump's pick, was criticised for being a climate change denier.

He also added how the former corporate bigwig Banga will bring public and private sectors together, and add philanthropists to the mix, to achieve shared objectives, based on his track record.

Congratulations to Ajay Banga on his election as President of the World Bank.



Ajay has been an incredible partner in our work in Central America, helping to deliver hope and opportunity on the ground. I look forward to our continued work together. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2023

Hearty congratulations Ajay Banga on being selected as the President of @WorldBank. I am confident that you’ll bring your wide experience in the corporate world for meeting the goals of the Bank. https://t.co/KR2pPno7v2 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 4, 2023