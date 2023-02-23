US President Biden picks Indian-origin ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

e-Paper Get App
The early exit of Malpass has come because of the World Bank allegedly becoming hostile towards poorer nations and also against climate action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
According to the World Bank, India has been able to reduce the number of very poor people by more than 12 per cent in the past decade. Now a former Indian-origin CEO of Mastercard, Ajay Banga has become the US nominee for the post pf World Bank's President.

The announcement has been made by US President Joe Biden, ahead of Trump nominated David Malpass' planned exit from the post in June. The early exit of Malpass has come because of the World Bank allegedly becoming hostile towards poorer nations and also against climate action.

