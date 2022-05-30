e-Paper Get App

US judge gives Apple 21 days to respond to Cydia's amended lawsuit

Monday, May 30, 2022
article-image
Apple "deprived" third-party app stores of "the ability to compete with the App Store." /Representative logo |

A US judge has denied Apple's appeal to dismiss an amended antitrust lawsuit filed by the creator of Cydia, an app store for jailbroken iPhones, giving the iPhone maker 21 days to respond to the complaint, the media reported.

California District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied Apple's motion to dismiss the case, reports The Verge.

Cydia developer Jay Freeman first filed a lawsuit against Apple in 2020, alleging that Apple "has wrongfully acquired and maintained monopoly power" in iOS app distribution and payments.

Apple "deprived" third-party app stores of "the ability to compete with the App Store."

Freeman shut down the Cydia store in 2018.

The fresh complaint argues that from 2018 to 2021, Apple implemented "more aggressive" changes in iOS that allegedly prevented Cydia and other alternative app stores from providing "useable" apps for iPhones.

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite game, has challenged Apple for its stand that third-party app stores would compromise the iPhone's security.

In a fresh court filing, Epic said if Apple can allow sideloading on Mac devices and still call those computers secure, then surely it could do the same for iPhone.

Last year, a US judge ruled in the Epic Games v. Apple district court case that Apple did not have a monopoly in the relevant market.

However, the court in California decided that Apple could not prohibit developers from adding links for alternative payment systems outside of App Store-based systems.

Apple has said that permitting sideloading could risk users' "most sensitive and private information".

(With IANS inputs)

