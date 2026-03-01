US-Iran War Pushes Crude Towards $100, Here’s How India & Stock Market May Be Hit

Rising tensions between the US, Israel and Iran have triggered a sharp jump in crude oil prices. | File

Mumbai: The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has created serious uncertainty in global financial markets. Military attacks and retaliatory missile strikes across West Asia have increased fears that the situation could turn into a wider regional war.

The biggest concern for global markets is energy supply disruption, as the Middle East remains one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions.

Crude oil prices start rising

Oil prices have already reacted sharply to the geopolitical tensions. Brent crude has risen close to USD 73 per barrel, while WTI crude is trading near USD 67 per barrel after gaining around 3 per cent.

Market participants are particularly worried about the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea route through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply passes.

Experts warn that if the conflict continues or shipping routes are disrupted, crude oil prices may jump to USD 100 per barrel or higher, posing serious risks for oil-importing nations like India.

How higher crude impacts India

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and meets nearly 85–90 per cent of its crude oil demand through imports. According to official data, India imported crude oil worth over USD 11.6 lakh crore in FY25.

Economists estimate that every USD 10 rise in crude oil prices can increase India’s annual import bill by USD 10,000–USD 15,000 crore.

Sustained high oil prices can lead to:

- Higher fuel prices

- Rising inflation

- Weakening of the rupee

- Increase in fiscal and current account deficits

This ultimately raises the cost of transportation and daily essentials for consumers.

What it means for stock markets

Higher oil prices are generally negative for Indian equities. Analysts expect market volatility and possible selling by foreign investors in the short term.

Sectors dependent on consumption and interest rates may face pressure, while energy producers and defence-related companies could see investor interest.

Experts say markets will closely track oil prices, currency movement and foreign investment flows. If tensions remain limited, market impact may be temporary. However, a prolonged spike in crude prices could keep Indian markets under pressure in the coming weeks.