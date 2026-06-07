US-Iran Tensions, RBI Policy Signals To Guide Market Trend, Sensex Ends At 74,243 & Nifty Closes Below 23,400

Geopolitical risks, foreign investor selling, rising US bond yields and energy price concerns are expected to keep Indian equities volatile in the week ahead. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are expected to witness a volatile trading week as investors closely track developments in West Asia, the Reserve Bank of India's policy outlook, foreign fund flows and global interest rate trends.

Market experts believe these factors could influence investor sentiment and determine the direction of equity markets in the coming days.

Markets End Week on a Weak Note

Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Friday amid caution over global developments.

The BSE Sensex declined 117 points to settle at 74,243, while the Nifty 50 fell 50 points to close at 23,367.

The decline reflected investor concerns over geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global financial markets.

West Asia Conflict in Focus

One of the biggest concerns for markets remains the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Recent US military strikes on Iranian radar and surveillance facilities following reported drone activity near the Strait of Hormuz have increased fears of disruptions to global energy supplies.

Any disruption in the region could push up crude oil prices, increase inflationary pressures and negatively impact market sentiment worldwide.

RBI Policy Decision Offers Stability

The latest monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will also remain in focus.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the Monetary Policy Committee unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

The central bank highlighted risks arising from higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

At the same time, the RBI increased investment limits for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in equity instruments to encourage foreign capital inflows.

Foreign Selling and US Bond Yields

Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) activity will continue to be closely monitored as sustained outflows have weighed on Indian equities in recent months.

Meanwhile, rising US Treasury yields are adding pressure to global stock markets. Higher bond yields make fixed-income investments more attractive and can reduce investor interest in equities.

As a result, market participants are likely to remain cautious and react quickly to global developments during the week.