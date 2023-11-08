US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD 553 Million | File

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced that it will be funding Colombo West International Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (CWIT) – a consortium of India's largest port operator Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Sri Lanka's leading enterprise John Keells Holdings (JKH) and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority – to the tune of USD 553 million, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

DFC Partners with Adani Group for Groundbreaking Colombo Port Projec

DFC, the U.S. government’s development finance institution, partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world. It invests across sectors, including energy, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and small business and financial service

This is the first time that the U.S. government, through one of its agencies, is funding an Adani project, which is as a ringing endorsement of the Adani Group. It shows their confidence in the Group’s ability to invest and to create a world class container facility in Colombo Port.

“We welcome the association of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. government’s development finance institution, in funding the Adani project – and we see this as a reaffirmation by the international community of our vision, our capabilities and our governance,” said Karan Adani, Whole Time Director and CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

“DFC works to drive private sector investments that advance development and economic growth while strengthening the strategic positions of our partners. That’s what we’re delivering with this infrastructure investment in the Port of Colombo,” said DFC CEO Scott Nathan.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms Julie Chung said, “The $553 million investment by DFC for the long-term development of the Port of Colombo’s West Container Terminal will facilitate private sector-led growth in Sri Lanka and attract crucial foreign exchange inflows during its economic recovery. Sri Lanka regaining its economic footing will further our shared vision for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

