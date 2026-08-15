US-India Ties ‘Stronger Than Ever’: Marco Rubio Extends Independence Day Greetings To India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended Independence Day greetings to India, describing the relationship between the two countries as “stronger than ever” and highlighting growing cooperation across strategic and economic areas.

Rubio Highlights Expanding US-India Partnership

In a statement issued on Friday, Rubio congratulated the people of India on the country’s 80th Independence Day and attributed the strengthening bilateral relationship partly to the personal ties between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Washington and New Delhi were working together across areas including defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation and commerce.

According to Rubio, this collaboration is contributing to greater security, strength and prosperity for both countries as well as the wider Indian Ocean region.

Rubio also emphasised the longstanding people-to-people relationship between India and the US, saying the friendship between the two populations provides the foundation for a partnership focused on innovation, resilience and future growth.

India Marks 80th Independence Day

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Indian High Commission in Canberra, where the national flag was hoisted as part of the ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ initiative. The campaign aims to carry the Indian Tricolour around the world from one sunrise to the next.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations at the Red Fort, with this year's event also marking 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and highlighting the contribution of young Indians to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort after receiving a tri-services Guard of Honour. The ceremony was accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

The Prime Minister subsequently addressed the nation, marking his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.