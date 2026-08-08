US-India Partnership Has ‘Limitless Potential’, Karnataka Key To Growth: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said the United States is keen to deepen its partnership with India, with Karnataka emerging as an important hub for cooperation in technology, healthcare, defence, energy and critical supply chains.

Speaking at the preview of the ‘Quantum’ exhibition at Science Gallery Bengaluru, Gor said more than 1,000 American companies currently operate in Karnataka, with their presence continuing to expand. He added that US businesses are increasingly exploring investment and partnerships in India.

US-India Trade And Strategic Cooperation Expand

Gor highlighted the sharp increase in bilateral trade, noting that it has risen from around $20 billion a decade ago to more than $240 billion today.

He said the relationship between the two countries is built on trust and pointed to growing military cooperation and pharmaceutical links. According to Gor, India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country and supplies around 40% of American generic medicines.

The Ambassador also highlighted his efforts to bring India into Pax Silica, a US-led initiative launched in December 2025 to strengthen supply chains involving artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.

He said the US had invited India to be among the first 10 nations to join the initiative, alongside countries such as Germany and Japan. Gor stressed that access to critical minerals and components is essential for technological development and supply-chain security.

Karnataka Emerging As Key Investment Destination

Gor said American companies are showing increasing interest in India, revealing that he had recently met representatives of Meta, Rolls-Royce and Netflix.

He said cooperation between India and the US now spans a wide range of sectors, including AI, data centres, pharmaceuticals, defence and energy. Bilateral engagement in the energy sector, he added, has increased by 30% over the past year.

Describing Karnataka as central to the expanding relationship, Gor said the state offers significant opportunities for deeper collaboration between American companies and Indian businesses.

He congratulated Science Gallery Bengaluru and the Karnataka government and said the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Consulate in Chennai remained open to strengthening engagement with Karnataka.