Only 1% Negotiations Left: US Envoy Sergio Gor On US–India Trade Deal

The proposed US–India trade agreement is in its final stage, with only a small portion of outstanding issues yet to be resolved, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Speaking at the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit on Tuesday, Gor said the negotiations are “in the last 1 per cent,” indicating that most of the agreement has already been finalised.

He expressed confidence that the deal, which has been under discussion for nearly 18 months, would soon be concluded.

Gor emphasised that the agreement would benefit both countries and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

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“We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain on both sides. It’s in the last 1 per cent of that deal,” he said.

He added that the US was fully committed to bringing the negotiations to a close.

Comparing the timeline with other global trade agreements, Gor noted that discussions with India had progressed relatively quickly.

“To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years. We’ve been at this for a year and a half,” he said, adding that surpassing such timelines would be a positive outcome.

The envoy also highlighted that the trade agreement would bring greater predictability and stability for businesses engaged in bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said it would support companies operating across both markets by providing clearer rules and improved certainty.

Gor further underscored the strength of India–US relations, attributing momentum to the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also announced that the Quad foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in the Philippines in about two weeks, signalling continued strategic cooperation.

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Addressing recent controversy over the renaming of the Indo-Pacific Command, Gor downplayed its significance, saying operational cooperation remained unchanged.

He stated that US-India military engagement continues regularly, with frequent joint exercises and troop exchanges.

“Forget the name on the letterhead, look at what the United States is actually doing,” he said, adding that India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country, reinforcing the depth of defence cooperation between the two nations.