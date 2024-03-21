 US Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future

US Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future

This comes as the country reported a surprise spike in its inflation numbers for the month of February.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File

After Japan's tradition breaker earlier this week, the US Federal Reserve has decided to maintain status quo. The US Fed chair, Jerome Powell has kept the interest rate between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent. This comes as the country reported a surprise spike in its inflation numbers for the month of February.

The inflation rate spiked from 3.1 per cent in January to 3.2 per cent in February.

The Fed nevertheless, signaled a change, and most importantly a cut to the interest rate in the time to come. As a result of this, the US market has responded positively to it, with Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500, all trading in green.

This comes barely few days after the Bank of Japan's landmark decision to change its 17-year-old policy to move the interest rates from the negative territory to the positive zone.

Previously, the Indian central bank, the RBI also chose maintain status quo, when it retained its repo rate at t 6.50 per cent, after the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, that happens every two months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here

LIC Increases Shareholding In LTIMindtree To 5.03%; Check Details Here

US Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future

US Fed Retains Interest Rate, Hints At A Slash In The Future

Stock Market Closing March 21: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,641.19, Nifty Above 22,000;...

Stock Market Closing March 21: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,641.19, Nifty Above 22,000;...

₹3,200 Cr Investment By Schneider Electric To Make India A Manufacturing Hub

₹3,200 Cr Investment By Schneider Electric To Make India A Manufacturing Hub

In Election Year, India's Strong Residential Real Estate Market Expected To Repeat 2014, 2019

In Election Year, India's Strong Residential Real Estate Market Expected To Repeat 2014, 2019