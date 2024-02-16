US FDA Clears Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary's Telangana Unit

Aurobindo Pharma | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted clearance to Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's subsidiary, Auro Peptides Ltd's unit in Telangana, without any observations, according to an exchange filing by the company. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a Telangana-based pharmaceutical company. The company generated revenue of Rs 24,855 crore. Auro Peptides specializes in producing active pharmaceutical ingredients using synthetic peptides (Peptides are the building blocks of proteins). The manufacturing facility is situated in Kandi Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The said facility underwent inspection by the US Food and Drug Association (USFDA) from February 12 to 16. Conversely, on February 2, the US FDA issued Form-483 with nine observations for Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd's Unit-III, a significant revenue contributor for the company, which focuses on injectables.

Coinciding with this development, At 13:14 IST, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's shares were trading at Rs 1034.75 (per share) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 1.8 per cent increase from the previous close.