S&P | X @maureensimeon

Mumbai: The United States could impose additional restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to China over the next six months, potentially reshaping technology supply chains, regulatory compliance and investment strategies across the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report by S&P Global.

The report highlighted growing bipartisan support among US lawmakers for stricter semiconductor export controls following allegations that Chinese companies circumvented existing technology restrictions.

Tighter Export Controls

S&P Global expects Washington to strengthen oversight of advanced AI chip exports, third-country diversions and access to overseas cloud computing infrastructure by Chinese companies.

Cloud service providers and data centre operators in Southeast Asia, particularly Malaysia and Singapore, could face stricter end-user verification, remote-access regulations and semiconductor monitoring requirements. Additional compliance obligations could influence operational strategies and technology infrastructure investments across these markets.

Asian Technology Risks

Semiconductor equipment manufacturers and technology hardware exporters in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan could also encounter tighter restrictions, potentially affecting regional investment decisions and global semiconductor supply chains.

Meanwhile, stricter US technology controls are expected to accelerate China's efforts to build a self-reliant AI hardware ecosystem. However, technological limitations and domestic supply constraints could sustain Chinese demand for foreign computing resources despite Beijing's push for semiconductor independence.

Geopolitical Uncertainty Deepens

Beyond the technology sector, S&P Global highlighted how geopolitical developments are increasingly influencing critical infrastructure, business operations and global financial markets.

Cyberattacks and security threats in Europe have raised operational concerns, while political and fiscal uncertainty in France continues to weigh on government bond markets.

Crude Oil Retreats

Expectations of a resolution to the Iran conflict and normalisation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to falling international crude oil prices. Spot Brent crude averaged around $96 per barrel during the first half of November, compared with a peak exceeding $116 in late October.

S&P Global cautioned that businesses must assess whether recent geopolitical developments signal lasting improvements or temporary shifts in market expectations that remain susceptible to sudden reversals.

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