US Budget Deficit Hits $1.99 Trillion In FY26, Highest Since 2021 As Debt Interest Costs Surge

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

The US federal budget deficit widened to $1.99 trillion in fiscal year 2026, its highest level since 2021, as rising borrowing costs and government expenditure outpaced revenue growth.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Treasury Department data showed the shortfall increased 12% from $1.78 trillion in FY2025. The deterioration comes despite President Donald Trump's commitments to reduce federal spending and deficits.

Total US government debt has reached approximately $40.3 trillion, intensifying concerns about fiscal sustainability.

Interest Payments, Tariff Refunds Widen Deficit

Federal expenditure increased 6% to $7.40 trillion during the financial year ended Sept 30, while revenue climbed 3% to $5.40 trillion.

Interest payments on government debt jumped $144 billion to a record $1.36 trillion.

Around $32 trillion of US debt is publicly held, with rising Treasury yields increasing borrowing costs.

Higher bond yields have also affected mortgage and vehicle loan rates, adding pressure on American households.

Another contributor was the refund of tariffs imposed under Trump's trade policies.

Following a Supreme Court ruling overturning his global tariffs in February, the government recorded $145 billion in customs refunds.

These repayments reduced the revenue gains previously generated by import duties.

Although individual income tax collections increased, higher refunds and weaker corporate tax receipts limited overall revenue growth.

Defence spending rose $48 billion, or 6%, to $917 billion.

Pressure Ahead Of Midterm Elections

The deficit reached approximately 6.2% of gross domestic product, compared with 5.8% in the previous year, according to a Treasury official.

This remains above Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's stated objective of reducing the deficit to 3% of GDP.

The Trump administration has reduced federal employment and foreign aid while supporting cuts to Medicaid and food assistance.

However, extended tax reductions and additional immigration enforcement funding have also affected the budget.

With November's congressional midterm elections approaching, both major parties have proposed measures carrying substantial fiscal implications.

Trump has promised $5,000 payments to American adults if Republicans retain congressional control, potentially costing over $1 trillion.

Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed reversing Medicaid reductions and restoring healthcare tax benefits.

These competing priorities could complicate efforts to narrow the federal deficit.