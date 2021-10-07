US-based Triton officials visit Telangana for setting up EV plant

Managing director of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Narasimha Reddy and other senior officials accompanied US-based Triton officals during a visit to its plant at Zaheerabad in Telangana.

A team of officials from Triton Electric Vehicle on Wednesday visited National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) where the US-based company is setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles.

The company representatives flew into Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district by a helicopter and visited the land allotted for the manufacturing unit by the state government.

Triton is set to invest Rs 2,100 crore in the electric car manufacturing unit coming near Yelgoi village in Jharasangam mandal.

In June, Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd entered into a MoU with the Telangana government for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles at the NIMZ.

The EV company, a subsidiary of Triton Solar, entered into a MoU to establish an ultra-modern electric vehicle manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.

It was announced that the project will employ more than 25,000 persons and produce 50,000 vehicles over the first five years, including semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs, and rickshaws.

(With inputs from IAND and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:06 PM IST