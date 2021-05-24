US-based realty firm wants to invest $500 bn in India's National Infrastructure Pipeline

Landomus Realty Ventures, a company based in the US, has released statements via advertisements and on its website stating it wants to invest $500 billion in equity into India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).
The company has appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the statement.
National Infrastructure Pipeline
In February 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to significantly enhance capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the next fiscal, besides creating institutional structures and giving a big thrust to monetizing assets to achieve the goals of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).
Sitharaman said NIP, that was launched in December 2019 with 6,835 projects, has now been expanded to 7,400 projects and around 217 projects worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore under some key infrastructure ministries have been completed.
Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament, Sitharaman announced that NIP is a specific target which the government is committed to achieving over the coming years. It will require a major increase in funding both from the government and the financial sector, she said.
