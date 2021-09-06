Upward bias continues as firm global cues aid market sentiment; IT, realty stocks sparkle

The market continued its positive momentum and mirrored the upmove in other global markets. The stock markets ended on a high on Monday (September 6). The Sensex was up 166.96 points or 0.29 oercebt at 58,296.91, and the Nifty was up 54.20 points or 0.31 oercent at 17,377.80. About 1657 shares have advanced, 1589 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged. IT and Realty indices rose 1-3 percent at a record high. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended in the green.

"The Nifty traded in a small range of 50 points today. The view in Nifty remains bullish with levels of 17,450 and 17,500 in the next few trading sessions. Nifty closed at 17,379 up by 55 points. Nifty has support in the 17,280 and 17,250 range. Traders can use buy-on correction with strict stop loss in the current markets", said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd said, "The Nifty is still maintaining a higher bottom formation which is broadly positive. However, the markets being in an overbought situation could trigger a quick intraday correction if it trades below 17,330 support level. As long as the index is trading above 17,330 the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to 17,450-17,500 levels. On the flip side, if Nifty trades below 17,330, it could trigger an intraday correction up to 17,250-17,210 levels," he said.

A broad-based buying was recorded in the sectoral index as all scrips were on a green note with Prestige Estate surging 16 percent. Alembic's JV Aleor Dermaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic antibacterial gel. Maruti Suzuki India said it has increased prices of its entire product range, except Celerio, by up to 1.9 percent with immediate effect. Caplin Point surges 12 percet and IRCTC jumped 5 percent today. IOC and ONGC were among the top losers in Nifty 50 today.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "On the technical front, the market is witnessing a continuous positive trend and it has sustained well above 17,300-350 levels and we believe this up move will extend till 17500 level in the short term. On the down side 17,100 is the immediate support in Nifty 50 followed by 16,900."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:02 PM IST