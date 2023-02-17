UPL announces investment of ₹1,580 cr by ADIA,TPG and Brookfield in UPL SAS | Image: UPL (Representative)

UPL Ltd., announced that the completion of investment of ₹1,580 crore ($200 million) by ADIA, TPG and Brookfield for 9.09% stake in UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Limited (UPL SAS), via an exchange filing.

The company said that the fund inflow will be utilised towards committed debt reduction target of $500 million by the end of March 2023.

Read Also ICICI Bank announced allotment of 90,939 equity shares

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)