UPL announces investment of ₹1,580 cr by ADIA,TPG and Brookfield in UPL SAS

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
UPL announces investment of ₹1,580 cr by ADIA,TPG and Brookfield in UPL SAS | Image: UPL (Representative)
UPL Ltd., announced that the completion of investment of ₹1,580 crore ($200 million) by ADIA, TPG and Brookfield for 9.09% stake in UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Limited (UPL SAS), via an exchange filing.

The company said that the fund inflow will be utilised towards committed debt reduction target of $500 million by the end of March 2023.

article-image

