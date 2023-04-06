UPI may soon offer online loans with RBI's proposed updates

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Visits to the bank and queues for withdrawing cash were first replaced by ATMs and now digital money has allowed Indians to do away with withdrawals entirely. But beyond payments, banking includes essential services such as loans which increase the purchasing power among Indians.

After hitting the milestone of facilitating 36 crore transactions a day, the Unified Payments Interface may soon provide quick credit for consumers.

Loans sanctioned in advance

Buy now pay later apps, which allow users to pay for purchases in four or more installments, will be accessible for Indians through UPI after the proposed update.

The payment system behind 75 per cent e-payments in India, is already on track to be linked with the RuPay credit card.

The loans offered through UPI will be pre-sanctioned by banks, according to the Reserve Bank of India's proposal.

Splurging on big purchases to become easier