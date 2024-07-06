Upgrade Your Home With These Easy Guidelines

A guest or visitor may be asking you, “so, when are you going to flip this home?” Imagine the renovation of your residence like a surgery. A true upgrade to your house means leaving the structure of the house as it is and replacing the fittings, artwork, paint, flooring, wiring, plumbing, and also displays.

For people who stay tuned to a positive environment, their success and goal achievements are more automated and easily realised. Five elements of Vastu i.e. fire, water, earth, space, and wind can be effectively used in aligning natural energy during the renovation. It will create a home that would nourish your soul.

Resetting is like redecorating rather than a big structural renovation. Upgrading your house is a time-saving process compared to building a new home. But if it is a very old house, a complete overhaul will transform its beauty and improve the way you feel about the space. It is not necessary to install all new items or gadgets, simply fix up the old hardware, repaint the property and modify the furniture.

The best way to make your home more vibrant is by simple up-gradation rather than using expensive, high-end renovations. Vastu is a metaphysical science.

Reasons to upgrade your house

You feel like time is dragging on and nothing has changed. You might have lost motivation or energy for your goals. You feel an energy drain. Also, your surrounding may not have a positive vibration.

The residence may be having a major Vastu defect like bathrooms in the north-east or south-west, door in the negative zone, missing or extended corners, and negative surrounding.

A family has grown since shifting to an old house and there arises the demand for an increase in the space. You want to reallocate rooms to the grown children based on Vastu principles.

In some cases, the house may be very lucky for the first few years but may find inviting troubles in the next phase. This may be due to subsequent alteration in a negative way. You need to realign auspicious energy.

Home value is down compared to the market price

Frequent sickness is observed in the house. Sick energy due to poor Vastu needs strong corrections.

You may have memories connected to every corner of your house, but it is important that these negative ones are cleared from the space.

Over a period of time, everything wears and tears. Hence, It’s time for remodelling.

Probably, you want your home to look more elegant and updated.

Key benefits

Our recommendations will help you adjust, fine-tune, reenergise and optimise your property to achieve your life goals.

The renovation and upgrading of your house will add to your comforts. Vastu compliant renovation enhances your vitality, your finances, your career, and every sector of your life.

Renovating a house is more efficient.

Upgrading your house will further enhance quality family time. It improves harmony and relationships.

Well renovated property gets higher rental value. People feel the positive vibrations when they visit the house for a survey. Hence it is necessary to keep property upgraded.

When a home is renovated, its resale value appreciates.

The renovation adds more life and years to the property. The renovation adds youthful energy to the property that will make it feel new again.

The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject. Watch for the second part of this article in subsequent editions of the Real Estate Journal