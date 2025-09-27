Upgrade your Durga Ashtami celebrations with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pune, 24 September 2025 - Celebrate Durga Ashtami with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s flagship marvel launched in India on January 18, 2024. Starting at Rs. 75,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra turns every moment into something extraordinary with power, display, and cameras. Whether you are gaming, streaming videos, or juggling multiple apps, it handles everything smoothly and effortlessly. For those who need extra space or power, higher storage options of 512 GB and 1 TB are also available. Explore more Samsung mobile phones to find the perfect companion for your festive celebrations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Release date

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra officially launched in India on 18 January 2024. The smartphone delivers lightning-fast performance, stunning visuals, and professional-grade features. With powerful specs and high storage options, it quickly became a must-have flagship for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and users who like to scribble.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Key specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse that blends style and performance. Stream videos, switch between apps seamlessly, and capture stunning photos effortlessly. Its intelligent features simplify daily tasks, making it perfect for work, play, and content creation Here are the highlights that make it a must-have:

Visuals that come alive

Enjoy vibrant visuals on the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with QHD plus resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 plus support. The 2600 nits peak brightness keeps the screen clear even in sunlight, making it great for watching movies at the park, scrolling social media outdoors, or streaming videos on the go.

Performance that keeps up

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB RAM handles everything smoothly. You can switch between work apps, play high end games, and watch videos without lag. It is perfect for multitasking, editing content, or keeping up with your favourite shows while working.

Cameras for stunning shots

The quad rear cameras include 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with 100 times digital zoom and 3 times optical zoom, and 50MP telephoto with 5 times optical zoom. Capture 8K videos or smooth 4K clips. It is ideal for travel photos, social media posts, and anyone who wants professional quality pictures.

Selfies and video calls that shine

The 12MP front camera delivers clear selfies and video calls. With dual pixel autofocus and advanced stabilization, your vlogs, video meetings, and online calls look natural and detailed. Great for content creators, professionals, or staying connected with friends and family.

Battery that lasts all day

The 5000 mAh battery lasts all day. You get 45 W fast charging, 15 W wireless charging, and 4.5 W reverse wireless charging. Charge up to 65 percent in 30 minutes, which is perfect when traveling, during long workdays, or on busy festival days.

Built to last and look good

With Gorilla Glass Armor on the back and IP68 water and dust resistance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is strong and stylish. The slim and premium design is comfortable to hold for hours whether you are working, commuting, or enjoying outdoor activities.

Always stay connected

Stay connected with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and UWB. Dual SIM support means you never miss calls. It is perfect for streaming, gaming, and sharing videos quickly, making it ideal for busy professionals and digital users who rely on fast connections.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price: Is it worth it?

Starting at Rs. 75,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is more than just a smartphone. Its brilliant display makes watching Netflix or playing Genshin Impact immersive, while the cameras let you capture travel memories or TikTok videos like a pro. With apps like Adobe Lightroom, Microsoft Teams, and BGMI running smoothly, this phone keeps up with work, creativity, and gaming, making it a truly versatile companion.

