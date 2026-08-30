Upcoming IPOs Next Week, Purple Style Labs Among 7 Issues Set To Open

Seven IPOs will open next week. |

Mumbai: India’s primary market is headed for another busy week , with seven initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription across the mainboard and SME segments.

Three mainboard issues — Purple Style Labs, Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief — aim to collectively raise more than ₹1,265 crore.

Four SME IPOs — Ashutosh Fibre, Shanti Inorganics, Phychem Technologies and Farm Peace — will also open for bidding.

Three Mainboard IPOs

Purple Style Labs IPO will open on August 31 and close on September 2. The Rs 680-crore book-built issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares.

Its price band has been fixed at Rs 546-Rs 575 per share.

Rays of Belief IPO will open on September 1 and close on September 3. The Rs 125-crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 52 lakh shares, with a price band of Rs 227-₹239.

Deepa Jewellers IPO will also run from September 1 to September 3.

The Rs 459.72-crore issue includes a fresh issue worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 209.72 crore. Its price band is Rs 168-Rs 177 per share.

Four SME Issues To Open

Ashutosh Fibre IPO will open from August 31 to September 2. The Rs 56.35-crore fresh issue comprises 61.25 lakh shares at a price band of Rs 87-₹92.

Shanti Inorganics will raise ₹47.24 crore through a fresh issue of around 57 lakh shares. Bidding will run from August 31 to September 2 at ₹79-₹83 per share.

Phychem Technologies’ ₹14.58-crore IPO will also open on August 31 and close on September 2. The fresh issue comprises 27 lakh shares, priced at ₹51-₹54 apiece.

Farm Peace IPO will run from September 1 to September 3. The company plans to raise ₹32 crore through a fresh issue of 54.24 lakh shares at a fixed price of ₹59 each.

Apart from these offerings, the primary market will remain active with several recently concluded issues moving towards their stock market listings.