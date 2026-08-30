 Upcoming IPOs Next Week, Purple Style Labs Among 7 Issues Set To Open
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Upcoming IPOs Next Week, Purple Style Labs Among 7 Issues Set To Open

Seven IPOs will open next week, led by Purple Style Labs, Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief, while four SME issues will also hit the primary market.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Upcoming IPOs Next Week, Purple Style Labs Among 7 Issues Set To Open
Seven IPOs will open next week. |

Mumbai: India’s primary market is headed for another busy week, with seven initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open for subscription across the mainboard and SME segments.

Three mainboard issues — Purple Style Labs, Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief — aim to collectively raise more than ₹1,265 crore.

Four SME IPOs — Ashutosh Fibre, Shanti Inorganics, Phychem Technologies and Farm Peace — will also open for bidding.

Three Mainboard IPOs

Purple Style Labs IPO will open on August 31 and close on September 2. The Rs 680-crore book-built issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares.

Its price band has been fixed at Rs 546-Rs 575 per share.

Rays of Belief IPO will open on September 1 and close on September 3. The Rs 125-crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 52 lakh shares, with a price band of Rs 227-₹239.

Deepa Jewellers IPO will also run from September 1 to September 3.

The Rs 459.72-crore issue includes a fresh issue worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 209.72 crore. Its price band is Rs 168-Rs 177 per share.

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Four SME Issues To Open

Ashutosh Fibre IPO will open from August 31 to September 2. The Rs 56.35-crore fresh issue comprises 61.25 lakh shares at a price band of Rs 87-₹92.

Shanti Inorganics will raise ₹47.24 crore through a fresh issue of around 57 lakh shares. Bidding will run from August 31 to September 2 at ₹79-₹83 per share.

Phychem Technologies’ ₹14.58-crore IPO will also open on August 31 and close on September 2. The fresh issue comprises 27 lakh shares, priced at ₹51-₹54 apiece.

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Farm Peace IPO will run from September 1 to September 3. The company plans to raise ₹32 crore through a fresh issue of 54.24 lakh shares at a fixed price of ₹59 each.

Apart from these offerings, the primary market will remain active with several recently concluded issues moving towards their stock market listings.

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