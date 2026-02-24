 UP Signs ₹4,458 Crore MoU With AISATS For Cargo Campus & Air Catering At Jewar Airport During Singapore Visit
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Singapore/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two major aviation service projects at Noida International Airport, officials said.The agreement was signed during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing visit to Singapore, marking a key investment outcome on the second day of the tour aimed at attracting global capital to Uttar Pradesh.

Under the MoU, AISATS will develop an advanced cargo campus and a world-class air catering kitchen at the upcoming international airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.Officials said the integrated cargo campus is expected to position Jewar as a major air freight and logistics hub for north India, facilitating export-import activities across sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products.The facility will leverage the airport's planned multi-modal connectivity to strengthen international trade linkages.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

