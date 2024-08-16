 UP RERA Warns 400 Housing Projects Of 'Abeyance' Status Over Delay In Uploading Maps & Land Records; Urges Caution For Homebuyers
The promoters were supposed to upload the documents on the portal of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), it said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
To safeguard homebuyers, the UP RERA on Friday said promoters of 400 group housing projects in the state have been warned of putting them in "abeyance" list after they failed to upload the land records or maps on its portal.

An official told PTI that as of date around 3,700 housing projects in the state are registered with UP RERA.

Impact of Non-Compliance: 'Projects in Abeyance' Category Created

It was decided in the 152nd meeting of UP RERA to create a category of "Projects in Abeyance" on its portal for the projects whose maps and land records have not been uploaded on the portal.

"This decision has been taken with the objective of properly alerting the allottees and guarding them from being defrauded by such promoters," it said.

Mandatory Documents: Key to Informed Decision-Making for Buyers

The RERA said it is mandatory to upload all the requisite documents relating to the project on the authority's portal so that the allottees can take a judicious decision to purchase a unit after seeing information regarding the project land and required approvals.

"The map records of land ownership are the most important documents of a project. After in-depth scrutiny of the records of the projects registered with UP RERA, it was found that the promoters of about 400 projects have not uploaded the project map and land ownership-related documents or at least one of them on RERA portal," it said.

"These projects were registered by the promoters during the early days of RERA. The promoters have been continuously warned since 2018 to upload all the project documents on the portal. Many promoters had uploaded the documents in compliance with RERA orders. The promoters of some 400 projects did not comply with these orders. RERA sent notices to these promoters again," it added.

The RERA said there is a possibility that some home buyers may invest in the project without seeing all the details of the project, i.e by just on the basis of RERA registration and "may be cheated" in some way or the other.

"These promoters may also invite the allottees to make investment on the basis of the registration of the project in RERA, withholding the flaws of the project in the process from the allottees," it added.

Allottees Advised to Avoid Investing in 'Abeyance' Projects

If the projects are kept in the category of 'Abeyance', the allottees will become careful and decide to make investment in such projects after due diligence, the RERA said.

RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said he is constantly trying to ensure that allottees get complete and correct information about the project from the RERA portal.

"The promoters only mention the RERA registration number in the advertisements and offers for sale in the project. There remains a possibility that any common allottee may get duped and make investment in a project whose approvals and land records are not verified," he said.

He warned erring promoters and directed them to upload the maps and land documents of the project on the RERA portal without any delay, otherwise warning strict punitive action against them.

He also called upon the allottees to desist from investing in projects kept in 'Abeyance', according to the statement.

