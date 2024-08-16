 RBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp Over Compliance Failures
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp Over Compliance Failures

RBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp Over Compliance Failures

The three financial institutions include Bank of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp. The Bank of Maharashtra was slapped with a penalty of Rs 1.27 crore.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
RBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp Over Compliance Failures | Representative Image

In a recent move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (August 16) imposed a monetary penalties on three financial institutions for various lapses. The three financial institutions include Bank of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp. The RBI imposed penalties on these institutions for the following reasons:

Bank of Maharashtra

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here
When Malaika Arora Revealed She Loves Being Called A S*x Symbol
When Malaika Arora Revealed She Loves Being Called A S*x Symbol
'Why Is Castration Not An Option?': Richa Chadha Reacts To Debate On Capital Punishment For Rapists
'Why Is Castration Not An Option?': Richa Chadha Reacts To Debate On Capital Punishment For Rapists
Mumbai: Passenger Arrested For Assaulting Ticket Checker On Churchgate-Virar Train, Pays Fine After Viral Confrontation
Mumbai: Passenger Arrested For Assaulting Ticket Checker On Churchgate-Virar Train, Pays Fine After Viral Confrontation
Representative image

Representative image |

The Bank of Maharashtra was slapped with a penalty of Rs 1.27 crore for failing to meet RBI's guidelines related to the ‘Loan System for Delivery of Bank Credit’, ‘Cyber Security Framework in Banks’, and ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) rules.

Read Also
From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars
article-image

This fine was imposed by an order dated August 8, 2024,

Hinduja Leyland Finance

Representative Image

Representative Image |

The RBI’s inspection of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited, focused on its financial health as of March 31, 2022, revealed a gap in risk management.

The company failed to deploy software to flag suspicious transactions, a critical aspect of KYC compliance. As a result, a penalty of Rs 4.90 lakh was imposed.

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp/Representative Image

Poonawalla Fincorp/Representative Image |

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited faced a Rs 10 lakh fine by an order dated August 12, 2024, for violating RBI’s Fair Practices Code for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

Read Also
Ecom Express Gets Nod From SEBI For Filing Draft Papers For ₹2600 Crore IPO
article-image

The company was found to be charging interest on loans even before the actual disbursement dates.

Shares Performance of the companies

Shares

Shares | Representative Image

The shares of Bank of Maharashtra on Friday ended the week on a positive note. The shares of the company went up by 1.16 per cent, closing at Rs 61.25 apiece.

Hinduja Leyland Finance shares closed at Rs 362.50 per share, ending the day up by 2.30 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP RERA Warns 400 Housing Projects Of 'Abeyance' Status Over Delay In Uploading Maps & Land Records;...

UP RERA Warns 400 Housing Projects Of 'Abeyance' Status Over Delay In Uploading Maps & Land Records;...

RBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp...

RBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra, Hinduja Leyland Finance & Poonawalla Fincorp...

August 2024 Picks: Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹35,000

August 2024 Picks: Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹35,000

Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA

Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA

Orient Technologies On The Way To Stock Exchange; Launches ₹214 Crore IPO On 21 August

Orient Technologies On The Way To Stock Exchange; Launches ₹214 Crore IPO On 21 August