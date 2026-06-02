UP Electricity Bill Hike Put On Hold, Millions Of Consumers Get Relief As 10% Fuel Surcharge Stopped

Relief for Power Consumers. | FP Photo

Lucknow: Millions of electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh have received good news. A proposed 10 percent increase in electricity bills for June has been temporarily stopped, giving relief to households, shop owners, and businesses across the state.

The additional charge was planned by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) through a fuel surcharge. If implemented, consumers would have had to pay around 10 percent more on their electricity bills. For example, a bill of ₹100 would have increased by about Rs 10.

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Complaint Against the Proposal

The proposal faced opposition from the Consumer Council, which filed a complaint before the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The council argued that the extra charge was against existing rules and would put an unnecessary financial burden on consumers. It requested the regulator to stop the surcharge until the matter was fully reviewed.

Regulator Orders Temporary Stay

After hearing the case, the regulatory commission decided to place a temporary stay on UPPCL’s proposal.

The commission clearly stated that no additional 10 percent charge can be added to June electricity bills until a final decision is taken. As a result, consumers will continue paying electricity bills at the existing rates for now.

Why UPPCL Wanted the Charge?

UPPCL had argued that the surcharge was needed to recover higher electricity purchase and transmission costs. According to the utility, the fuel surcharge related to expenses incurred in March and was planned to be collected through June bills.

The corporation said the additional amount was necessary to manage rising operational costs and maintain electricity supply.

Power Cuts Remain a Concern

While consumers have received relief on billing, complaints about power cuts continue in several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas. He stressed that farmers, industries, and residents should not face power shortages during the summer season.

What Happens Next?

The regulatory commission will now conduct a detailed hearing on the issue. A final decision will determine whether the proposed 10 percent fuel surcharge can be imposed in the future.

Until then, electricity consumers across Uttar Pradesh can continue paying their bills at the current rates without any additional surcharge.