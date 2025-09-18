UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You

Boy From UP Pulls Off Rs 5 Crore Bank Scam After Depositing Just Rs 500. |

Hathras: A 23-year-old boy named Aakash from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has left everyone shocked after being accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 5 crore from a bank account where he had initially deposited only Rs 500. Aakash, who runs a small shop called “Maa Chamunda Sweet & Namkeen” selling snacks like kachoris, had taken charge of his home after his father’s death.

Cars, Bike, Gold — Lifestyle Changed Overnight

People in the area grew suspicious when Aakash suddenly started spending large amounts of money. He bought a Yamaha R15 bike worth Rs 2.5 lakh, booked a Thar SUV, and purchased around Rs 3.5 lakh worth of gold. His neighbours, who knew him as a simple snack seller, couldn’t believe the sudden rise in his wealth and reported it to authorities.

Police Launch Investigation, SOG Team Steps In

After receiving the tip-off, Hathras Police formed a Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the case. The team quickly began looking into Aakash’s bank transactions, especially those linked to his account in Bank of India. During their investigation, police found some shocking details, and Aakash was taken into custody for questioning. His full statement has not yet been made public.

Overdraft Loophole Used to Take Out Crores

According to the police, Aakash opened an account with Rs 500 in HDFC Bank in May 2025. He later took a Rs 5,000 overdraft. Over time, he increased his overdraft limit by making small deposits, eventually reaching a point where he withdrew Rs 50 lakh without depositing back. In total, through nine such transactions, he managed to pull out Rs 5 crore using the bank's overdraft system.

Invested Rs 3.5 Crore in Stock Market Apps

Police say that Aakash invested around Rs 3.5 crore of the withdrawn money into the stock market using online trading apps. The rest of the amount went into buying vehicles, gold, and other luxury items. Meanwhile, three bank employees are also being investigated to check if they helped Aakash in bypassing banking rules.

Case Still Under Investigation

According to a report by News18, the full extent of the scam is still being uncovered. Police are looking into whether it was just a smart trick or part of a larger fraud network. For now, Aakash remains in custody, and the case continues to raise serious questions about banking loopholes and oversight.