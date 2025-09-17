 Haryana: Six Arrested In ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Scam; 2,500 Bank Accounts Frozen By Police
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Gurugram: Six people have been arrested for allegedly defrauding MobiKwik of more than Rs 40 crore by taking advantage of a technical fault in the digital payments company's mobile app, police said on Tuesday.The Gurugram police have also frozen 2,500 bank accounts having a total of Rs 8 crore in connection with the case.

According to the police, an authorised representative of One MobiKwik Systems Limited filed a complaint alleging that on September 12, certain suspicious transactions were noticed which were done by various MobiKwik registered merchants as well as some unknown persons.

"Normally any user makes payment from his MobiKwik wallet via UPI, or transfers funds by scanning QR code which are credited to MobiKwik registered merchants' accounts only when customer transaction is successful. But due to a technical glitch, some failed transactions were also being shown as successful in favour of the merchant. "Some registered merchants took undue advantage of this technical glitch and illegally transferred Rs 40,22,32,210 to different bank accounts," the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on September 13 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at Sector 53 police station.After preliminary investigation, the police arrested six accused on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rehan, resident of Rewasan village in Nuh district, Waqar Yunus, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ansar, residents of Nuh's Kameda village, Wasim Akram of Nuh's Maroda village and Mohammad Sakil of Utawad village in Palwal district, said the police."During interrogation, the accused revealed that due to some technical glitch in the MobiKwik app, all the transactions done through the app were getting completed successfully irrespective of whether there was any balance in one's bank account or MobiKwik wallet or not.

Even after entering the wrong password in the app, the transactions were being completed successfully," a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said."The accused committed fraud to earn unfair profits. The bank accounts of about 2,500 people in whose accounts the money was transferred were frozen," said the spokesperson.

The accused were produced on Tuesday in a city court which sent them to judicial custody, police said.Some people in Nuh also received money in their bank accounts through MobiKwik app, prompting the Nuh police to issue an advisory regarding the same.The cyber cell of Nuh police with the help of MobiKwik also organized a special camp for such people, officials said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

