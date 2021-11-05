'Unwarranted speculation': Reliance Industries rubbishes report of Ambani family's plans to reside in London

Reliance Industries on Friday evening rubbished a newspaper report which said the Ambani family is planning to partly reside in London's Stoke Park.

In a statement, the company said: "A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London."

Reliance Industries said the Ambani family has "no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world".

"Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations," the company said.

"This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally," it added.

For the unversed, a newspaper had on Thursday said Mukesh Ambani and his family are likely to divide their time between London and Mumbai. The report added that the family is expected to make their 49-bedroom London property as their primary residence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:25 PM IST