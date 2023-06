UNO Minda Allots 50,074 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Uno Minda (Representative)

UNO Minda on Wednesday announced the allotment of 50,074 equity shares to employees under Uno Minda Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the equity shares increased to Rs 114,61,27,576.

UNO Minda shares

The shares of UNO Minda on Wednesday at 2:33 pm IST were at Rs 586, down by 0.28 percent.