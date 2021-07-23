United Spirits Q1 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 50 cr on robust sales growth

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 50.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, helped by double-digit growth in sales.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 246.6 crore in the April-June period a year ago when most of the liquor shops were closed (till half of the quarter) due to the national lockdown.

Its revenue from operations rose 61.44 per cent to Rs 6,168.5 crore as against Rs 3,820.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

According to the company, the net sales increased "lapping weak prior-year comparators".

"The second Covid-19 wave-induced localised lockdowns impacted the sequential recovery momentum seen over the prior quarters. Off-trade remained resilient despite restrictions," USL said in a post-earnings statement.

Total expenses were at Rs 6,079.7 crore, up 50.41 per cent from Rs 4,042 crore earlier.