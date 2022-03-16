Uniphore, SpinSci partner to improve patient access and engagement with healthcare providers

Uniphore, conversational automation and SpinSci Technologies, in the field of digital patient engagement solutions, have announced that they have entered a strategic agreement to enhance patients’ access and engagement with health care providers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation technology will be used in SpinSci’s Patient Access Care solutions, integrated with market-leading electronic health records (EHR) systems, to help drive efficiencies for contact center agents and self-service workflows for patients, it said.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with Uniphore to take our patient engagement solutions for the digital front door to the next level,” said Rajit Kumar, CEO, SpinSci. “Our ultimate goal is to help health care organizations provide best-in-class care for their patients. With Uniphore’s sentiment analysis technology and AI-enabled solutions integrated into our Patient Assist and Patient Engage solutions, our health system customers will experience improved clinical outcomes and better care management.”

Jafar Syed, SVP, Global Head of Channel Alliances and Strategic Partnerships said, “I am thrilled to partner with SpinSci to bring our conversational AI and automation technology to the healthcare providers they service, improving patients’ experiences while positively impacting business outcomes for the healthcare providers.”

