Union Minister Piyush Goyal Advocates Global Collaboration For Sustainability And Climate Action At APEC Dialogue

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal represented India as a Guest Economy at the Informal Dialogue of Leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Sustainability, Climate, and Just Energy Transitions.

Goyal emphasized India's commitment to environmental stewardship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged collective efforts from the global community, highlighting the significance of sharing best practices, investing in research and development, and providing financial and technological support to developing countries.

APEC Meeting Discussions and India's Contribution

In an interview with ANI, Goyal shared insights on the discussions during the APEC meeting.

Goyal said, "The meeting today was around sustainability and climate action and the focus was entirely on working together to see how we can make the world a better place to live and leave behind a better future for our children. And clearly, there was a lot of talk about the different nations are doing, what needs to be done".

He added, "There was recognition that we all need to be more active, and faster. I think India's own contribution in terms of the live mission which we discussed and raised at the forum was picked up in terms of the recognition that sustainable consumption should be focused on our effort to bring down emissions and reduce wastes".

The focus was on fostering collaboration to create a more sustainable world and secure a better future for the next generations.

The Live Mission, an initiative raised by India at the forum, garnered recognition, emphasizing the need to focus efforts on sustainable consumption to reduce emissions and waste.

About Tesla and Starlink

Addressing questions about Tesla and Starlink, Goyal clarified the purpose of his visit.

Goyal told ANI, "The purpose of my visit was very clear and I was looking at engaging with the high-quality senior-level Indian Talent who's contributing to Tesla's success story and I was also very keen to see the electric vehicle factory because we are now increasingly contributing through parts and components, making of an electric vehicle".

Goyal added, "Last year India exported about a billion dollars worth of goods, this year it will almost double to USD 1.9 billion exports from india to Tesla. India is producing really high-quality products, spare parts, and auto components which I am sure will help us as we expand our electric auto system as more and more companies from around the world come to India. In every aspect, India is poised to become a big Market and big producer of electric vehicles".

He aimed to engage with high-quality senior-level Indian talent contributing to Tesla's success and expressed interest in visiting the electric vehicle factory.

Goyal highlighted India's growing role in the electric vehicle sector, with a significant increase in exports of goods, spare parts, and auto components to Tesla.

He emphasized India's potential to become a major market and producer of electric vehicles, as more global companies turn to India for expansion.

