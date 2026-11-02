Union Health Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates ₹39-Crore Cancer Treatment Facility At AIIMS Rajkot | X - MoHFW_INDIA

Rajkot, Nov 2: Cancer patients in Saurashtra will no longer have to travel long distances for several advanced radiotherapy procedures, with AIIMS Rajkot inaugurating a Rs 39-crore facility equipped with modern radiation treatment technology on Monday.

Union Health Minister Inaugurates Facility

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.

It is expected to serve patients from Rajkot, Saurashtra and neighbouring districts, particularly those from rural and semi-urban areas who face financial and logistical difficulties in accessing specialised cancer treatment.

Gujarat Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Praful Pansheriya, also joined the inauguration ceremony through video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

Facility To Ease Burden On Patients

Addressing the programme, Pansheriya said the facility would provide significant relief to cancer patients and their families, who often have to undertake long journeys for treatment and follow-up consultations.

"Cancer affects not only the patient but the entire family. Travelling long distances for treatment and follow-up increases the financial and emotional burden on patients and their families. The availability of this facility at AIIMS Rajkot will provide major relief, particularly to patients from rural, semi-urban and economically weaker families," he said.

#WATCH | Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, today inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the Advanced Radiotherapy Facility at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot. Addressing the gathering, Minister Nadda said that cancer imposes a significant medical, emotional, social and financial burden on patients and their families. He emphasised that timely treatment is critical and that no person should be deprived of quality cancer care because of their location or financial circumstances. The Minister noted that the new facility would particularly benefit people from Saurashtra and Kutch, who previously had to travel to distant cities such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai for specialised treatment. He described the facility as a major step towards improving access to cancer care in the region.He highlighted the expansion of AIIMS under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India has progressed from one AIIMS in New Delhi to 18 operational institutions out of 22, significantly strengthening access to specialised tertiary healthcare. He also emphasised the need for seamless linkages across levels of healthcare to ensure patients receive appropriate treatment.Emphasising prevention and early detection, Minister Nadda highlighted screening initiatives undertaken through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Since 2018, approximately 44 crore screenings each have been conducted for hypertension and diabetes, while around 37.7 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, with approximately 2.5 lakh cases detected. Breast cancer screening has covered around 17.7 crore women, identifying approximately 95,000 cases, while 9.8 crore women have been screened for cervical cancer, with around one lakh cases detected. He noted that early detection enables patients to access treatment sooner and improves the prospects of recovery.The Minister also referred to findings cited from a Lancet report indicating that 90 per cent of cancer patients begin treatment within 30 days. He attributed the improvement in timely access to treatment in part to the expansion of financial protection through Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which has enabled economically vulnerable patients to seek treatment without the same financial constraints. Eligible AB PM-JAY beneficiaries at AIIMS Rajkot will be able to access cancer treatment at no cost, while other patients will receive treatment at subsidised rates to minimise financial burden.(Video and pics: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026

Advanced Radiation Treatment Technology Installed

Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 39 crore by the Central government, the facility houses a high-energy Linear Accelerator, a wide-bore CT simulator and a High Dose Rate (HDR) brachytherapy unit.

The equipment will allow treatment using techniques such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Image-Guided Radiotherapy, stereotactic techniques and brachytherapy.

These methods allow radiation treatment to be delivered with greater precision while improving the protection of surrounding healthy tissues.

Patients with different types of cancer, including head and neck, gynaecological and breast cancers, will be able to access these specialised treatment options at the institute.

Government Focuses On Affordable Cancer Care

Referring to the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pansheriya said: "Financial assistance under the scheme is important in ensuring that eligible patients can access treatment. The government's priority is to ensure that no family is deprived of necessary cancer care because of financial constraints."

He also highlighted the state government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, developing trained medical manpower, promoting early diagnosis, improving referral systems and increasing public awareness about cancer.

"Apart from providing treatment, AIIMS Rajkot would contribute to medical education, professional training, research and public health," he added.

Pansheriya Acknowledges Healthcare Teams' Contributions

Pansheriya congratulated the Union Health Ministry, the AIIMS Rajkot leadership, its Department of Radiation Oncology and the medical, technical and administrative teams involved in establishing the facility.

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He also acknowledged Nadda's support and expressed confidence that the facility would benefit thousands of cancer patients and their families.

Dignitaries Attend Inauguration Programme

Lok Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala, Rajya Sabha MP Kesaridevsinh Jhala, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, AIIMS Rajkot President Prof Dr J S Titiyal and Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr L N Doraijaran were among those present.

Faculty members, doctors, healthcare workers and students also attended the programme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)