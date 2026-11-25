The Union Cabinet has reportedly cleared a foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal worth approximately ₹11,500 crore from Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd to acquire a majority stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The investment, which will be undertaken in phases, is expected to expand Prudential's presence in India's life insurance industry while providing Bharti Life Insurance with additional capital and access to international insurance expertise.

The reported Cabinet approval comes amid significant changes to India's foreign investment framework for the insurance sector, opening the industry to greater overseas ownership.

Prudential Expands India Presence With 75% Stake Acquisition Plan

Prudential plc, a major insurance and asset management group operating across Asia and Africa, has been pursuing strategic expansion opportunities in the Indian insurance market.

In May 2026, the company announced an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company as part of its efforts to strengthen its Indian operations.

The proposed acquisition seeks to leverage Prudential's international experience in insurance alongside Bharti Enterprises' established presence in the domestic market.

India's 100% Insurance FDI Policy Opens Doors To Foreign Investment

The proposed transaction comes against the backdrop of substantial regulatory reforms introduced by the government to encourage overseas participation in India's insurance industry.

The government has increased the foreign investment ceiling for Indian insurance companies from 74% to 100%, permitting complete foreign ownership under the automatic route, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and statutory requirements.

Foreign insurers must comply with the provisions of the Insurance Act and other relevant regulations.

The liberalised investment framework seeks to attract long-term international capital, promote technology transfer and strengthen insurance distribution infrastructure.

The reforms are also intended to improve insurance penetration across the country by facilitating greater foreign participation in the sector.

Alongside raising the foreign ownership limit, the government has sought to streamline regulatory requirements and improve the ease of doing business for international insurance companies operating in India.

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