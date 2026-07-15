Union Cabinet Approves ₹62,500 Crore Mobile Phone PLI 2.0 Scheme To Boost Manufacturing And Exports | X - PTI

New Delhi, July 15: The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 62,500 crore for the second edition of the mobile phone production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Today, several major decisions were taken. Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Cabinet and CCA meeting was held. Seven key decisions have been approved. The first two relate to infrastructure development in… pic.twitter.com/P99nOwRlFP — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2026

"Cabinet has approved mobile PLI," Vaishnaw said. According to a presentation shared by the minister, the Cabinet has approved Rs 62,500 crore for the scheme.

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India's Mobile Manufacturing Growth

Smartphones have emerged as India's top exported commodity in CY 2025. The country exported smartphones worth Rs 2.62 lakh crore, with iPhone maker Apple dominating the segment.

Following a push to mobile phone production, India has emerged as the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. Mobile phone production in the country more than doubled to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs 2.14 lakh crore in FY 2019-20.

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Exports See Major Rise

Mobile phone exports have increased around eight-fold from Rs 0.27 lakh crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 2 lakh crore in FY 2024-25.

From being an importer of mobile phones back in 2014, India has now become a net exporter, with more than 300 mobile manufacturing units operational in the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)