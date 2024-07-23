Union Budget 2024-25 Allocates Over ₹3 Lakh Crore For Schemes Benefitting Women & Girls: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: For promoting women-led development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said this signals the government's commitment to enhancing women's role in economic development.
Statement Of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman said the government will set up working women hostels to promote their participation in the workforce.